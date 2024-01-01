What questions do you have about the voting process ahead of Nevada’s 2024 elections? Send your questions and thoughts to KUNR and our partner America Amplified, an initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to support community engagement journalism in public media. All you need to do is fill out the short form below in English, or click here to access the form in Spanish.

Whether you’re looking to better understand how votes are counted, what criteria you need to meet to register to vote, or anything else related to the voting process, KUNR and America Amplified are here to answer your questions.

With help from our partners at America Amplified, we’ll send the answers directly to you.