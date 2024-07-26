Come join KUNR for its 2024 Open House!

Come meet the voices you hear on KUNR at our Open House happening on Friday, July 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Join us at our Open House for a meet and greet with staff and hosts, a tour of our radio station, and more!

You can find us on the first floor of Cain Hall at the University of Nevada, Reno. View the map below for directions:

Parking

Parking lot #1 is designated for KUNR’s event. Parking lot #2 will be opened as needed.

Parking is available for this event on the north side of the National Judicial College.

Continue north on Evans Avenue past the station and look for entrances marked “KUNR Event.”

Click here to view a map of the parking lot via Google Maps.

If you have any questions, please call KUNR’s front desk at (775) 682-6300.