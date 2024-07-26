© 2024 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Come join KUNR for its 2024 Open House!

Event flyer for KUNR Open House. Friday, July 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located on the first floor of Cain Hall at the University of Nevada, Reno.
KUNR Public Radio

Come meet the voices you hear on KUNR at our Open House happening on Friday, July 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Join us at our Open House for a meet and greet with staff and hosts, a tour of our radio station, and more!

You can find us on the first floor of Cain Hall at the University of Nevada, Reno. View the map below for directions:

Parking

A birds-eye view of two parking lots on the east side of the University of Nevada, Reno campus.
Parking lot #1 is designated for KUNR’s event. Parking lot #2 will be opened as needed.

Parking is available for this event on the north side of the National Judicial College.

Continue north on Evans Avenue past the station and look for entrances marked “KUNR Event.”

Click here to view a map of the parking lot via Google Maps.

If you have any questions, please call KUNR’s front desk at (775) 682-6300.