© 2025 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Stories
KUNR logo with “Purple Politics Nevada with Lucia Starbuck” headline next to an illustration of a microphone shaped like the state of Nevada. The background is a gradient that fades from red to purple to blue.
Purple Politics Nevada with Lucia Starbuck

Nevada lawmakers outline new education, health care, housing, and environmental bills

By Lucia Starbuck
Published January 21, 2025 at 6:25 PM PST
KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck (right) spoke to Sen. Robin Titus for Purple Politics Nevada at the KUNR Public Radio studio on Jan. 9, 2024, in Reno, Nevada.
1 of 3  — Senator Robin Titus and KUNR Lucia Starbuck.jpg
KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck (right) spoke to Sen. Robin Titus for Purple Politics Nevada at the KUNR Public Radio studio on Jan. 9, 2024, in Reno, Nevada.
Manuel Holguin JR / KUNR Public Radio
Assemblymember Erica Roth spoke to KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck for Purple Politics Nevada at the KUNR Public Radio studio on Jan. 7, 2024, in Reno, Nevada.
2 of 3  — Assemblymember Erica Roth.jpg
Assemblymember Erica Roth spoke to KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck for Purple Politics Nevada at the KUNR Public Radio studio on Jan. 7, 2024, in Reno, Nevada.
Manuel Holguin JR / KUNR Public Radio
Sen. Nicole Cannizzaro spoke at a press conference after the Nevada governor’s State of the State speech on Jan. 15, 2024, in Carson City, Nevada.
3 of 3  — Senator Nicole Cannizzaro.jpg
Sen. Nicole Cannizzaro spoke at a press conference after the Nevada governor’s State of the State speech on Jan. 15, 2024, in Carson City, Nevada.
Manuel Holguin JR / KUNR Public Radio

The 120-day biennial session kicks off on February 3. Two years ago, Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo set a record with the number of bills he vetoed. He will again need to work with the Democratic-controlled legislature. With the session right around the corner, Purple Politics Nevada host Lucia Starbuck spoke to several lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to understand their education, healthcare, housing, and environmental bills.

Tune in to the first episode of Season 3 to hear Sen. Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro’s promise to continue raises for public school teachers; Sen. Minority Leader Robin Titus’ goals to increase the number of health care providers in rural communities, like social workers; Assemblymember Erica Roth’s bill to hide the addresses of reproductive health care providers for their safety; and Senator Dina Neal’s returning legislation limiting how many homes corporate landlords can buy.

Tags
2025 Nevada Legislative Session Nevada legislatureEducationhousingreproductive healthPFAS
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning political journalist and the host of KUNR’s monthly show <i>Purple Politics Nevada</i>. She is passionate about reporting during election season, attending community events, and talking to people about the issues that matter most to them.
See stories by Lucia Starbuck
Related Content

Purple Politics Nevada is produced by KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck. Vicki Adame is the show’s editor. Zoe Malen designed the show’s logo.