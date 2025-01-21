Nevada lawmakers outline new education, health care, housing, and environmental bills

The 120-day biennial session kicks off on February 3. Two years ago, Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo set a record with the number of bills he vetoed. He will again need to work with the Democratic-controlled legislature. With the session right around the corner, Purple Politics Nevada host Lucia Starbuck spoke to several lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to understand their education, healthcare, housing, and environmental bills.

Tune in to the first episode of Season 3 to hear Sen. Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro’s promise to continue raises for public school teachers; Sen. Minority Leader Robin Titus’ goals to increase the number of health care providers in rural communities, like social workers; Assemblymember Erica Roth’s bill to hide the addresses of reproductive health care providers for their safety; and Senator Dina Neal’s returning legislation limiting how many homes corporate landlords can buy.