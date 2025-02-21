© 2025 KUNR
Purple Politics Nevada with Lucia Starbuck

How are state legislatures computing with AI?

By Lucia Starbuck
Published February 21, 2025 at 4:18 PM PST
Assemblymember Joe Dalia speaks with KUNR about AB187 to prohibit pornography of children from being generated by artificial intelligence on Feb. 11, 2025, in Carson City, Nevada.
Manny Holguin Jr.
/
KUNR Public Radio
Assemblymember Joe Dalia speaks with KUNR about AB187 to prohibit pornography of children from being generated by artificial intelligence on Feb. 11, 2025, in Carson City, Nevada.

There’s no way to avoid artificial intelligence in our daily lives. It autocorrects on your phone, it recommends the next movie you should watch on Netflix, and it translates languages. Anyone with a smartphone can generate whatever they put their mind to with one simple prompt. In this month’s episode of Purple Politics Nevada, host Lucia Starbuck looks into how state legislatures are wrangling with this evolving technology.

The International Association of Privacy Professionals tracks legislation across the U.S., particularly of state houses trying to prevent AI from having discriminatory outcomes in decision-making for employment and health care, as well as increase transparency. Do consumers have the right to know if they’re interacting with AI? Tune in to hear from Cobun Zweifel-Keegan, the DC office managing director, to find out.

This episode also features Democratic Assemblymember Joe Dalia, a technology attorney by trade, who has a bill to strengthen child pornography laws by prohibiting this type of material from being generated using AI. Tune in to this month’s episode of Purple Politics Nevada to learn why this issue is so important at a time like this.

Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning political journalist and the host of KUNR’s monthly show <i>Purple Politics Nevada</i>. She is passionate about reporting during election season, attending community events, and talking to people about the issues that matter most to them.
Purple Politics Nevada is produced by KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck. Vicki Adame is the show’s editor. Zoe Malen designed the show’s logo.