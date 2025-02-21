How are state legislatures computing with AI?

There’s no way to avoid artificial intelligence in our daily lives. It autocorrects on your phone, it recommends the next movie you should watch on Netflix, and it translates languages. Anyone with a smartphone can generate whatever they put their mind to with one simple prompt. In this month’s episode of Purple Politics Nevada, host Lucia Starbuck looks into how state legislatures are wrangling with this evolving technology.

The International Association of Privacy Professionals tracks legislation across the U.S. , particularly of state houses trying to prevent AI from having discriminatory outcomes in decision-making for employment and health care, as well as increase transparency. Do consumers have the right to know if they’re interacting with AI? Tune in to hear from Cobun Zweifel-Keegan, the DC office managing director, to find out.