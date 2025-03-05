© 2025 KUNR
KUNR FM is experiencing technical difficulties on 91.3 in Winnemucca. Listen live here on KUNR.org or through the KUNR app.

Reducing Plastic Straw Use Helped Lake Tahoe

KUNR Public Radio | By Ali Dickson
Published March 5, 2025 at 6:50 PM PST
two volunteers picking up trash around Lake Tahoe in the summertime
League to Save Lake Tahoe
Volunteers pick up trash like plastic straws around Lake Tahoe.

President Trump ended the forced use of paper straws, but reducing plastic straw use helped Lake Tahoe.

Over the past decade, 31,000 plastic straws were picked up from Lake Tahoe’s environment by volunteers.

This may seem like a lot, but plastic straw findings actually decreased dramatically in recent years because local businesses simply stopped using them.

Laura Patten, Natural Resource Director at the League to Save Lake Tahoe, said the community will probably keep using items like paper straws.

“Over the past few years, we really worked with the businesses, worked with our community, worked with the cities and counties to help them switch away from single-use plastics, and we don’t anticipate that to change."

When plastic breaks down, microplastics can harm water quality and wildlife.
Ali Dickson
Ali Dickson is a graduate student reporter for KUNR and the Hitchcock Project for Visualizing Science, which is part of the University of Nevada, Reno’s Reynolds School of Journalism.
