Going through a tough time? Scream about it

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 23, 2025 at 8:54 AM PDT

Everyone has something to scream about. Whether it’s for a more existential reason, like the overwhelming existence of nature. Or perhaps you’ve just stubbed your toe and it hurts like the dickens. Why not join a Scream Club near you and let all your frustrations out in the form of a loud, therapeutic yell?

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Manny Hernandez, co-founder of Scream Club, a growing movement of strangers who come together each week to let out a simultaneous scream in public.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

