Harper Lee's 'The Land of Sweet Forever' showcases previously unpublished works

Published October 23, 2025 at 8:57 AM PDT
The cover of "The Land of Sweet Forever" and author Harper Lee. (Courtesy of HarperCollins and Rob Carr/AP)
“How thrilling, then, to encounter a time capsule from the start of Lee’s career.” That’s what Harper Lee biographer Casey Cep writes in the introduction to “The Land of Sweet Forever: Stories and Essays” by Harper Lee, published this week.

Cep joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd to discuss exactly what is in the previously unpublished eight short stories written by the Pulitzer Prize-winning author in the decade before she wrote “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

Here & Now Newsroom