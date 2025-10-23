© 2025 KUNR
How Chicago's famous Second City comedy club fueled blockbuster party game Jackbox

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 23, 2025 at 8:55 AM PDT

Chicago’s comedy scene produced legends like Chris Farley and Tina Fey. But veterans of its famous Second City club built Jackbox Games, a video game series that just came out with its latest party game.

We discuss how Chicago’s particular brand of improv comedy translates to video games for a wide audience with Brooke Breit, creative director of Jackbox Games.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

