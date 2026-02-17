Looking for book spaces? Traci Thomas, creator of 'The Stacks' podcast, shares her recommendations

With the recent layoffs of the Washington Post book section staff, the question arises: Where do eager readers go to find out about good books, new books or any books?

Host Scott Tong asks our go-to book expert, Traci Thomas, host and creator of “The Stacks” podcast.

Recommendations from Traci Thomas

Former Washington Post writers in new places

Virtual literary outlets

is another online space with interviews, reviews, articles and a lot of reading lists. The Rumpus, newly purchased by authors Roxanne Gay and Debbie Millman, publishes original writing (fiction, essays, comics, etc.) as well as reviews and interviews.

Legacy media book departments

offers book coverage all year long and features a wide range of books for every reader. Elle Magazine is taking books super seriously in its Shelf Life section. It has a great curation of lists, plus interviews and book-related pop culture connections.

Book podcasts

Substacks

from Tembe Denton-Hurst includes some incredible reviews. She also takes people who love books out on ‘Book Dates’ and interviews them about books while they shop at bookstores. Martha’s Monthly from Martha Adams features a ton of books in translation and makes “reading the world” feel more accessible than ever.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

