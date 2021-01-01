89.5 KNCJ — Nevada Classical & Jazz

LISTEN LIVE TO KNCJ HERE

KNCJ 89.5 FM ... your home in Reno and Sparks for daily classical music, weekend evening jazz and Saturday morning opera.

Listen everywhere streaming live, on our free mobile app and on your smart speaker.

KNCJ ... N for Nevada, C for classical and J for jazz ... is dedicated to classical music and weekend jazz. It's listener-supported KNCJ at 89.5 FM, serving Reno and Sparks with 24-hour classical music weekdays and weekend jazz. The Metropolitan Opera airs live from New York on Saturday mornings winter-spring at 10 a.m. (earlier starts for some broadcasts). From spring-fall, KNCJ features the American Opera Radio Series each Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

While KNCJ's coverage area is limited to the Reno-Sparks valley and the periphery, it is streaming online and on mobile devices everywhere, and now on your smart speaker.

Saturday Night Jazz, hosted by northern Nevada's own Dallas Smith and Scot Marshall, airs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. each Saturday night!

Wednesday Evenings feature two hours of programming hosted by Chris Morrison. Listen from 7-8 p.m. to hear Wednesday Evening Classics, featuring local classical music and performers, and if you want to hear contemporary classical music, keep listening to Horizons from 8-9 p.m. You can see videos and playlists of the Horizons program by visiting horizonsradio.org.

89.5 KNCJ's program schedule highlights

Just three years ago, KNCJ was a hope and a vision. Just three years later, a growing audience of 12,000 weekly listeners are enjoying daily classical music, weekend jazz and Saturday morning opera. Financial support is also growing, enabling KJNC to add more local programs, interviews and performances.

Classical music with live, real-time hosts from American Public Media's C24 service is broadcast daily, including 24 hours from Sunday night through Friday night, with daytime classical music on weekends.

Periodic NPR newscasts keep listeners connected to the world while enjoying the music that is not available from any other 24-hour dedicated station on the Reno-Sparks radio dial.

From the Top (showcasing the top young classical musicians each week) airs at 7 p.m. on both Tuesdays and Sundays.

Background

To provide a greater service to the Truckee Meadows, KNCJ offers premium broadcasts of 24-hour weekday classical music and weekend jazz over the airwaves of 89.5 KNCJ whose call letters stand for Nevada Classical and Jazz. A vibrant classical and jazz music station provides additional arts and cultural offerings to northern Nevada.

Reno Public Radio obtained the FCC license from Truckee Meadows Community College and with help of individuals and generous grants from The E.L. Cord Foundation, The Robert Z. Hawkins Foundation and The Roxie and Azad Joseph Foundation, raised startup costs for equipment and engineering for the station. Like KUNR, KNCJ is licensed to the Board of Regents of the University of Nevada, Reno and broadcasts from the campus of the University of Nevada, Reno.

KUNR: stepping up for our community

Reno-Sparks is a community on the rise, not just economically but culturally. The community’s interests and expectations for arts and culture are higher than ever before—the most visible symbols of which are Artown, Midtown, The Reno Philharmonic and University of Nevada-based performances.

KNCJ is a station that mirrors the community’s commitment to and support of the arts and culture in our region. KUNR is applying its nonprofit stewardship model of operating a cost-effective station, leveraging the community's investment with a significant gain to serve its listeners and elevate the cultural profile of the Truckee Meadows.

Service area

The broadcast coverage serves primarily the Truckee Meadows and a few miles outward. KNCJ streams all programs live over the Internet, by downloading KUNR's free mobile app for most devices, and on today's latest technology, the smart speaker (led by Amazon's Echo with Alexa and Google's Home).

Over time, it is hoped that additional radio station partnerships may help extend KNCJ's reach into other communities. Yet, with smart speakers the fastest-growing home device of our time, many listeners are able to easily enjoy KNCJ throughout the region and around the world.

