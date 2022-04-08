Reno-Tahoe International Airport to upgrade concourses, add parking in $1 billion project

On a busy morning at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport, passengers are coming and going like clockwork. The airport recently announced its largest-ever construction project designed to create more space, inside and out, for their climbing passenger numbers.

The overhaul includes expanded concourses, a remodeled terminal, and more room for ticketing and bag-checking. Passengers will see a new, consolidated rental car facility, more room in the parking garage, and a more efficient roadway in front of the terminal.

The project’s total cost? Nearly $1 billion, according to Daren Griffin, the airport’s CEO.

Kaleb Roedel / KUNR Public Radio Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority CEO Daren Griffin speaks to local business leaders about improvement plans for the airport.

“It's really time for a major investment in infrastructure to meet the growing needs of this region and community,” Griffin says. “And we have to match that growth to provide the services that people want.”

Passenger numbers have rebounded to pre-pandemic levels. In February, the airport served more than 310,000 passengers, up 1.3% compared to February 2020. And the numbers continue to climb. If the Reno-Tahoe region is growing, then the airport must grow with it.

“And if we don't do it now, we won't be ready by 2030 because it takes a long time to bring infrastructure online,” Griffin says.

The first phase of construction will be the ticketing area expansion and roadway upgrade. These projects are expected to break ground this fall.