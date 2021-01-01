© 2021 KUNR
Text banner with KUNR logo. Communities we serve. Public radio for Northern Nevada and the Easter Sierra.

KUNR’S TRANSLATOR COMMUNITIES

KUNR’s translators cover more than a dozen communities throughout a wide region in northern and eastern Nevada and northeastern California (see map). Each translator, typically located at a mountain or high point near the community it serves, takes our main signal at 88.7 and “translates” it to a different assigned frequency, so people in other areas can listen.

PLEASE NOTE: Winter storms can disrupt KUNR’s broadcasts. High winds can knock transmitters off the air at times. Snow that blankets a satellite dish can block the reception of the signal well after the storm has stopped. Especially in remote locations and higher elevations (typical situations for translator sites), snow and ice can remain on satellite dishes for days following storms, especially in cold temperatures.

NOT HEARING US? To report an outage or problem with our signal, please email us at feedback@kunr.org or call us at (775) 327-5867. In the meantime, you can listen to us online. 

FREQUENCIES

Nevada:

  • 100.5 Battle Mountain
  • 91.5 Elko (KNCC)
  • 90.9 Eureka
  • 91.5 Hawthorne
  • 89.9 Incline Village
  • 88.7 Reno
  • 91.7 Verdi (Peavine Peak)
  • 91.3 Winnemucca
  • 91.9 Yerington
  • 101.5 Crescent Valley — Signal no longer available in Crescent Valley. Streaming available from our home page.

California:

  • 90.9 Bishop
  • 97.5 Crestview (Mammoth Lakes) 
  • 91.9 Susanville
  • 95.3 Tom’s Place
  • 88.1 Truckee

