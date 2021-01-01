KUNR’S TRANSLATOR COMMUNITIES

KUNR’s translators cover more than a dozen communities throughout a wide region in northern and eastern Nevada and northeastern California (see map). Each translator, typically located at a mountain or high point near the community it serves, takes our main signal at 88.7 and “translates” it to a different assigned frequency, so people in other areas can listen.

PLEASE NOTE: Winter storms can disrupt KUNR’s broadcasts. High winds can knock transmitters off the air at times. Snow that blankets a satellite dish can block the reception of the signal well after the storm has stopped. Especially in remote locations and higher elevations (typical situations for translator sites), snow and ice can remain on satellite dishes for days following storms, especially in cold temperatures.

NOT HEARING US? To report an outage or problem with our signal, please email us at feedback@kunr.org or call us at (775) 327-5867. In the meantime, you can listen to us online.

FREQUENCIES

Nevada:

100.5 Battle Mountain

91.5 Elko (KNCC)

90.9 Eureka

91.5 Hawthorne

89.9 Incline Village

88.7 Reno

91.7 Verdi (Peavine Peak)

91.3 Winnemucca

91.9 Yerington

101.5 Crescent Valley — Signal no longer available in Crescent Valley. Streaming available from our home page.

California:

90.9 Bishop

97.5 Crestview (Mammoth Lakes)

91.9 Susanville

95.3 Tom’s Place

88.1 Truckee

AN INTERACTIVE MAP OF BROADCAST COMMUNITIES