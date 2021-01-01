Directions to KUNR

KUNR is located in the Edmund J. Cain Hall (EJCH, Building 081) on the East side of UNR. From I-80 Virginia Street exit, head North (take a right) on Center Street and make a right on 9th Street, which will veer left and become Evans Ave. You will go through a small stretch of homes after which you will see a facilities building on the left. We are in the next driveway. Please use the map below or type Edmund J. Cain Hall into your map app on your smart phone.

Parking:

We have several visitor parking spaces reserved for your convenience. For the KUNR Open House, please park near the Judicial College and walk down to KUNR.

Click here to view a printable map.