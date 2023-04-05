WCSD Superintendent shares preliminary plans for state funding at the Nevada Legislature

WCSD Superintendent Susan Enfield and Board of Trustees President Beth Smith updated lawmakers on how the district has spent its federal COVID relief funding on Friday. They also previewed how the district might invest increased state funding — which would take a “people-first” approach and raise salaries for all staff.

“This is a priority that President Smith, the trustees, our bargaining associations, and I feel incredibly committed to because our children are worthy and deserving of the highest quality and most competitively compensated staff we can provide them,” Enfield told legislators.

Enfield shared that district staff are paid 20-30% less than their peers in similar districts. She also expressed grave concerns about being able to fully staff classrooms. So, the district is looking to provide 10-15% salary increases in the form of cost of living adjustments.

Depending on what’s left over after the increases, WCSD would look toward addressing low proficiency and graduation rates across the district. Enfield hopes to boost support for English learners, students at risk of not graduating, and those needing special services.

Legislators seemed impressed by the plans, as well as how the district has spent its COVID relief funding.

“I am extremely impressed as a legislator, after [what] we sat through over the weekend and all of the subcommittee meetings we’ve had, to hear the struggles and you guys have really thought outside the box, pinching every penny,” said Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno of North Las Vegas.

Enfield and Smith specifically highlighted support for educators and families in addition to programs like summer school that focused on learning recovery from the pandemic.

The image included in this story is a screenshot from the livestreamed Joint Meeting of the Assembly Ways and Means and Senate Finance Committees of the Nevada State Legislature on Friday, Mar. 31, 2023. Click here to view the recorded video on YouTube.