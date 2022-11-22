© 2022 KUNR
Energy and Environment
“Mountain West News Bureau” header on top of a blurred image of a mountain range.
Mountain West News Bureau
KUNR Public Radio is a proud partner in the Mountain West News Bureau, a partnership of public media stations that serve Nevada, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico and Wyoming. The mission is to tell stories about the people, places and issues of the Mountain West.

Federal project aims to reduce health effects of extreme heat in two Mountain West cities

KUNR Public Radio | By Kaleb Roedel
Published November 22, 2022 at 11:48 AM PST
A woman is holding a device in each hand that collects measures related to extreme heat. A man is standing to her right. They are next to a red-brick building.
NOAA
/
Volunteers collect indices of heat exposure and thermal images of surfaces in a Charleston, South Carolina, community.

Extreme heat is one of the leading causes of weather-related illness and death in the U.S. A new federal project will help pinpoint its impact in four cities, including two in the Mountain West.

The 18-month project, led by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, supports state and local efforts to reduce the health effects of extreme heat in Las Vegas, Nev., Phoenix, Ariz., Miami, Fla., and Charleston, S.C.

According to the NOAA, the work in each city is specific to local needs and includes things like heat monitoring, identifying heat-risk reduction strategies, and improving services for the most vulnerable citizens.

In Las Vegas, one of the project partners is the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, the region’s transit authority.

“With increasing temperatures, we’re seeing increasing heat-related fatalities and hospitalizations,” said Paul Gully, a senior regional planner at the agency.

In fact, in 2021, there were a record 245 heat-related deaths in the greater Las Vegas area, according to a report by the Las Vegas-Review Journal. That July, the city hit 117 degrees, an all-time high.

“We need to be more intentional and thoughtful about ways we can address our warming climate and mitigate the impacts,” Gully said.

This year, Las Vegas ranked as the nation’s second fastest-warming city, according to a study by research group Climate Central. The city’s summer average temperatures have increased 5.8 degrees since 1970.

Ranked No. 1 is Reno, Nev., where summer temperatures have jumped 10.9 degrees.

Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Tags
Energy and Environment Mountain West News Bureauextreme heatextreme weatherheat wavenoaaLas VegasRenoRTC
Kaleb Roedel
Kaleb is an award-winning journalist and KUNR’s Mountain West News Bureau reporter. His reporting covers issues related to the environment, wildlife and water in Nevada and the region.
See stories by Kaleb Roedel
