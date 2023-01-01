KUNR’s Ethics Policy

As a news organization and NPR member station, KUNR Public Radio adheres to the NPR Ethics Handbook as a guide that informs the roles of our journalists, hosts and employees who have public-facing positions. This guideline helps our employees conduct their public service broadcasting mission of providing news, information and cultural content for our region that aligns with NPR’s core principles of honesty, integrity, independence, accuracy, contextual truth, transparency, respect and fairness. Like NPR, we believe in building a diverse organization that seeks out and employs a diversity of voices and perspectives that helps us get closer to the truth each day.

As stated by NPR’s Ethics Handbook, these guidelines are not prescriptive and are not designed to provide a ‘do this, but not that’ list of rules: “Rather, it is a foundation upon which staff should consider these often-competing principles and exercise judgment in deciding how to best represent the core values of our organization and to serve our audiences with journalism they can trust.”

KUNR also follows the principles laid out in the Society of Professional Journalists Code of Ethics and the RTDNA Code of Ethics.

All KUNR employees, whether public facing or not, adhere to UNR and Nevada System of Higher Education employee policies.