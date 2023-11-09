KUNR expands its local coverage to Elko on KNCC 91.5 FM

After more than 30 years on the air, Elko-based KNCC Public Radio is proud to announce Lori Gilbert has joined the station as its first-ever full-time broadcast journalist. You can hear Gilbert live in Elko Monday through Friday during Morning Edition.

KNCC will celebrate Gilbert’s arrival to the station during a reception and forum on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 6 p.m. at the Great Basin College Theatre. Light refreshments will be provided. You can reserve your free spot here.

The forum, “Expanding Trust in Public Media: exploring topics important to rural Nevada,” will feature Gilbert, Reynolds School of Journalism Dean Al Stavitsky and KUNR/KNCC General Manager Brian Duggan. The forum will be moderated by GBC Humanities Center coordinator Gail Rappa.

KNCC started on the campus of Great Basin College in 1992 as a rebroadcast of KUNR Public Radio in the Elko area. With Gilbert’s arrival, KNCC can now begin regularly producing local journalism for the Northeastern Nevada community.

“We are beyond delighted that veteran Elko-based broadcast journalist Lori Gilbert can begin providing her community with more local journalism on KNCC 91.5 FM,” Duggan said. “Public radio exists to serve our listeners with independent journalism and programming that is accessible to all.”

This event is brought to you by KUNR and KNCC, the Reynolds School of Journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno, and the GBC Humanities Center at Great Basin College.

Visit KNCCElko.org for more information about the station.