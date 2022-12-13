KUNR Station

-
KUNR welcomes Marc Garber as its new Morning Edition host. Our listeners will now hear him on air each morning, Monday through Friday.
-
KUNR Public Radio has received several honors from the Public Media Journalists Association and Radio Television Digital News Association for work aired and published in 2021.
-
Veteran Reno news executive and UNR Reynolds School of Journalism alumnus Brian Duggan will bring his extensive media experience to the role this August.
-
Longtime KUNR host Bob Carroll passed away on Monday, June 6. The Music of America with Bob Carroll has been on the air at KUNR for over 20 years, featuring the music of big bands, blues, ballads and Broadway.
-
KUNR Public Radio, in partnership with Noticiero Móvil, will deepen engagement with communities across Northern Nevada and Eastern California this year by…
-
KUNR, Noticiero Móvil and This Is Reno have won a national Edward R. Murrow award for Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. The award is for…
-
KUNR is looking to widen its coverage on affordable housing and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. In an effort to do so, the station hired Lucia…
-
The KUNR newsroom has earned several awards from multiple contests for work produced by its reporters, editors, digital staff members, and student…
-
KUNR Public Radio earned a national Edward R. Murrow Award for excellence in innovation in the small market radio category this month for its…
-
KUNR is adding a few new plaques to the shelf for 2018.Our series on the lack of affordable housing in Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra, Priced Out,…
-
KUNR Public Radio has joined the Mountain West News Bureau, a regional reporting collaboration of public radio news stations. KUNR, a service of the…
-
Escucha y lee en españolTemporary Protected Status, or TPS, is designated by the Department of Homeland Security. It allows people from various countries…