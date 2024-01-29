KUNR Public Radio, The Nevada Independent announce news partnership

KUNR Public Radio and The Nevada Independent are proud to announce a new partnership between the news organizations that will expand access to local journalism across the Silver State.

KUNR and the Indy will share stories, partner on reporting projects and host events together. Their goal is simple: Grow the impact of local journalism and boost support for their non-profit missions of serving Nevadans.

You are invited to learn more about this partnership at a free community conversation with Nevada Independent Editor/CEO Jon Ralston and KUNR General Manager Brian Duggan at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 9 at Craft Wine & Beer, 22 Martin Street in Reno. Register for the free event here.

Come grab a drink and ask anything you’d like. Ralston and Duggan will discuss their vision for the partnership. They also want to hear your questions and concerns about journalism and more.