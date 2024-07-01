Explore KUNR and KNCJ’s new lineups

KUNR and KNCJ are debuting new lineups this summer! Explore the latest KUNR schedule and KNCJ schedule, and learn about the new programs below.

The Ezra Klein Show: Saturdays at 2 p.m. on KUNR

The Ezra Klein Show invites you into a conversation on something that matters, like how do we address climate change if the political system fails to act, has the logic of markets infiltrated too many aspects of our lives, and what is the future of the Republican Party?

All Songs Considered: Sundays at 4:30 p.m. on KUNR

All Songs Considered is NPR’s flagship program for music discovery, artist interviews and conversations with friends and fellow music lovers about the really big questions, like what was the best decade for music, are there albums everyone can agree on, and what do you put on when you need a good cry?

BBC Arts Hour: Sundays at 8 p.m. on KUNR

The Arts Hour brings you a weekly showcase of the best in global arts from across the BBC and from broadcasters around the world, with a range of rich arts, culture and entertainment stories.

Live At The BOP STOP: Saturdays at 10 p.m. on KNCJ

Live At The BOP STOP features a full set of music recorded live on the BOP STOP stage in Cleveland, Ohio, of high-quality up-and-coming and well-established acts.

