TMCC student shares how her love of music soothes anxiety and evolves over time

Many teenagers turn to music to express their emotions. KUNR Youth Media’s Maddie Rose talks to Celeste Rizo, a freshman at Truckee Meadows Community College, about the impact music has had on her life, especially during these trying times. But first, they chat about the meaning of Celeste’s first name.

Maddie Rose: Your name is very unique. I was wondering if there was a meaning behind it?

Celeste Rizo: In Latin, my name means heavenly. And in Spanish, celeste is a shade of light blue.

Rose: That’s really interesting. You’re very into music. Is there any particular reason or person why you got into it?

Rizo: I think music is a way to channel certain emotions that you don’t have to say, but you can feel. Sometimes, you don’t even know what you’re feeling and there’s a certain song that just describes it perfectly. Or, if you’re in a bad mood, it cheers you up.

I think it’s the easiest thing that anyone can relate to because no matter what language, no matter what part of the world, you listen to music — at least some type — and, I just think it’s a beautiful way to relate.

Rose: Do you think that’s part of why music has had such a big impact on our generation — because it’s so versatile?

Rizo: Yes. I also think that we kind of use music as therapy. We don’t really talk a lot, especially with the years that we’ve been going through. We were really isolated, so there’s a way for us to kind of deal with our emotions and just think and relax, in a way.

If I’m in a bad mood, I have certain songs that just make me happy. I suffer with anxiety, so there are certain songs that, their pace or the lyrics just help me deal with what I’m going through, and make me feel better.

Rose: Would you say, to a certain extent, music is kind of your form of therapy?

Rizo: Yes, it has helped me overcome a lot of things. I also think that it's versatile for everyone.

Rose: How do you think this — [the] reason for loving music so much — how do you think it’s going to continue to grow with you?

Rizo: I think with the years, I’ll have new challenges. I think that a huge genre is love songs, you know? I haven’t fallen in love, but I suppose when I do fall in love, I'll be able to listen to that type of music.

When I go through different things in my life, obviously, there’s different music. I think it will be carried with me, and then you get to share it with younger generations, such as my sisters or future children that I have, or things like that.

Rose: Do you think there’s one genre or artist that you believe will always stick with you no matter what?

Rizo: One artist that has impacted me is Mac Miller. His music — whether you’re in love, or sad, or you’re going through anxiety, or you’re just feeling the most confident person in the world — you could just listen to one of his songs. Plus, the person that he was. He was always positive, and he had a kind heart, so I would like to carry him forever.

KUNR Youth Media's Maddie Rose is a senior at Damonte Ranch High School and Celeste Rizo is a freshman at Truckee Meadows Community College. KUNR’s Youth Media program is a special partnership with the Washoe County School District and Report for America to train the next generation of journalists.

