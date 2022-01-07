© 2022 KUNR
Local Stories

Northern Nevadans react to Jan. 6 anniversary

KUNR Public Radio | By Gustavo Sagrero
Published January 7, 2022 at 9:22 PM PST
Rev. James Kosko is holding a megaphone in one hand and a written speech in another. He's facing a crowd behind a low fence where an American flag has been hung. A woman holding up a phone takes up a portion of the image. In the background are event attendees holding signs decrying the events of January 6th of last year.
Bert Johnson
/
Mountain West News Bureau
Rev. James Kosko of the Olympic Valley Chapel [right] shares an invocation with attendees in Reno, decrying the violent events of Jan. 6 at the U.S. capitol.

Organizers from Indivisible Northern Nevada held what they called a "Vigil for Democracy "in Reno Thursday, reflecting on the attack at the Capitol on January 6th a year ago.

Songs and invocations were shared at the Reno City Plaza. Organizers asked locals to get in touch with their senators to advocate for ending filibuster rules and push for initiatives to protect and expand voting access. But it wasn’t all business.

“It's been an incredibly hard year, and there's some healing we really need to do within ourselves and within our nation,” said Kimberly Carden, one of the speakers for the event.

Roughly 100 people were there, several associated with local unions. Ron Kaminkow is a railroad engineer who’s been an organizer for years. Currently, he’s the general secretary of his local union. In thinking about the effects of January 6th, he says while there’s division nationally, everyday workers share a lot more in common than what political debates would lead folks to believe.

010622_localKUNR_gs
Gustavo Sagrero
/
KUNR Public Radio
Ron Kaminkow at the "Vigil for Democracy" in Reno on January 6, 2022.

“I've had some very good conversations with people at work about the situation,” he said, “and in many cases, I find myself in agreement on many, many levels with people who I am potentially politically across the aisle from.”

Kaminkow says addressing issues like healthcare, wages, and housing could work to unite communities at the local level.

Gustavo Sagrero
Gustavo is a bilingual reporter at KUNR based in Reno. Nació en Idaho pero su familia es de Michoacán. Si desea compartir un consejo de noticias, comuníquese con nosotros.
