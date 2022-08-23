KUNR Today: Body found in reservoir believed to be California teen

Body found in reservoir believed to be California teen

By The Associated Press

Authorities believe a body found in a Northern California reservoir is that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground two weeks ago. Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon told a press conference Monday that the body has not been identified but it is believed to be Rodni.

Volunteer divers with a group called Adventures with Purpose announced Sunday that they found the girl's body inside her car, under about 14 feet of water in the Prosser Reservoir, not far from the campground. The teen was reported missing on Aug. 6. Rodni's family thanked the searchers for their help.

$10 million grant aimed at recruiting more Indigenous students into STEM fields

By Emma Gibson, Mountain West News Bureau

Researchers across our region have received a $10 million grant to get more Indigenous students into STEM, or science, technology, engineering and math, fields. The researchers hope to show how STEM fields are relevant to Indigenous communities. Some of their projects are in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming and New Mexico. Selena Connealy heads one at the University of New Mexico. She said Indigenous people hold less than 1 percent of STEM jobs in the US.

“The saying is that ‘talent is equally distributed, but opportunity is not,’ and so I’m really committed to making sure that there’s opportunities for our Native students,” said Connealy.

Her team also will have community events and introduce K-12 students to working Indigenous scientists, engineers and mathematicians. She said the researchers in Wyoming are working on bison restoration, in Idaho they’re preparing teachers in STEM subjects, and in Montana, they’re helping develop culturally relevant curriculum.

$20 million federal infrastructure grant to help complete Fernley transportation projects

By Shelby Herbert

A $20 million grant from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help complete the Nevada Pacific Parkway connection from I-80 to Highway 50. The grant will also expand the capacity for existing rail lines, with the intent to improve supply chain efficiency. The goal is to increase logistics and manufacturing capacity throughout Northern Nevada, allowing for job growth in the region.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Fernley Mayor Roy Edgington Jr., and other Nevada leaders will meet at a Fernley logistics hub Wednesday as part of the federal administration’s Building a Better America Tour.

A new directory website is available for caregivers in Nevada

By Maria Palma

A new directory website for caregivers in Nevada has been launched. As part of their Caregiver Support Initiative, the Community Foundation of Northern Nevada has launched nevadacaregivers.org . It’s an online database of resources for people caring for an aging family member.

The website lists over 300 resources designed for caregivers, answering common questions like how to get paid as a caregiver, and what support groups are available. Additionally, users can download the Nevada Caregivers Guidebook, a manual for new family caregivers.

According to the CDC, 1 in 6 adults in Nevada are caregivers.

Van Gogh exhibit opens at Reno-Sparks Convention Center

By Maria Palma

“Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” has opened at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center. Until early October, guests will be able to view more than 300 iconic masterpieces of the Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh.

Classics such as “The Starry Night” and “Sunflowers” will be displayed in a two and three-dimensional format. The exhibition has been making its way across North America for the past two years, and has sold over 3 million tickets globally. Masks are recommended for this event.