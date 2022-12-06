© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Stories

Two finalists announced for the next Reno Police Department chief

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published December 6, 2022 at 2:38 PM PST
A collage with headshots of Chris Crawforth and Kathryn Nance side by side. They are both smiling and wearing dark blue police uniforms. Crawforth is a man and positioned in front of an American flag. Nance is a woman seated in front of a grey backdrop.
Headshots courtesy of the City of Reno
/
Kathryn Nance (left), the Stockton Police Department’s deputy chief of operations in California, and Christopher Crawforth, the Sparks chief of police in Nevada, are finalists for the Reno Police Department’s chief of police search.

The City of Reno has released the names of the two finalists for the Reno Police Department’s next chief of police.

Chris Crawforth, the current Sparks chief of police, is one of the finalists. He’s been with the department since 2004 and became chief in 2020 after the former leader retired.

He said he has strong abilities to “set long-term objectives, communicate my vision, and provide my people with all the training, skills, and motivation to succeed and thrive.”

Sparks city manager Neil Krutz said Crawforth’s desire to serve on a larger level is commendable. The Sparks Police Department oversees 189 employees, and RPD has 431 full-time employees, according to the City of Reno.

The other finalist is Kathryn Nance, the Stockton Police Department’s deputy chief of operations in California. She joined the department in 1996, and she’s responsible for 400 employees, according to the City of Reno.

“As Chief, I would use data-driven policing to enhance deployment and create crime reduction strategies,” Nance said.

If selected, Nance would be Reno’s first female police chief.

The city will hold a public meet and greet with the candidates, but those details have yet to be released. Outgoing chief Jason Soto is retiring, and the department’s next leader will be hired in January.

Tags
Local Stories City of RenoReno Police DepartmentSparks Police Department
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning journalist covering politics, focusing on democracy and solutions for KUNR Public Radio. Her goal is to provide helpful and informative coverage for everyday Nevadans.
See stories by Lucia Starbuck
Related Content