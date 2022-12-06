Two finalists announced for the next Reno Police Department chief

Chris Crawforth, the current Sparks chief of police, is one of the finalists. He’s been with the department since 2004 and became chief in 2020 after the former leader retired.

He said he has strong abilities to “set long-term objectives, communicate my vision, and provide my people with all the training, skills, and motivation to succeed and thrive.”

Sparks city manager Neil Krutz said Crawforth’s desire to serve on a larger level is commendable. The Sparks Police Department oversees 189 employees, and RPD has 431 full-time employees, according to the City of Reno.

The other finalist is Kathryn Nance, the Stockton Police Department’s deputy chief of operations in California. She joined the department in 1996, and she’s responsible for 400 employees, according to the City of Reno.

“As Chief, I would use data-driven policing to enhance deployment and create crime reduction strategies,” Nance said.

If selected, Nance would be Reno’s first female police chief.