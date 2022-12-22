NPR’s Next Generation Radio: Impacts of climate change on Nevadans and Californians

NPR’s Next Generation Radio returned to the University of Nevada, Reno this summer for a weeklong audio-focused, digital journalism project. Students and recent graduates of the Reynolds School of Journalism learned how to pitch, produce and publish a multimedia story with the guidance of professional staff from throughout the state and around the country. This year, reporters explored how the effects of climate change have impacted the lives of northern Nevadans and eastern Californians.

Ard Su / NPR’s Next Generation Radio

Lake Tahoe restaurateur confronts climate change for his business and his family

Reported by Owen Christopher

In the summer of 2021, Alex Cox watched as the Caldor Fire engulfed South Lake Tahoe in dangerous levels of smoke. He owns two restaurants in the area and had to shut down his businesses with no idea when he would be able to open again. Besides the threat to his livelihood, what worried him the most was protecting his older father and newborn child.

Listen to Alex Cox’s reflection at reno2022.nextgenradio.org .

Lauren Ibañez / NPR’s Next Generation Radio

Passionate farmer aims to make organic produce available despite struggles with climate change

Reported by Chris Darché

North of Reno along the Nevada-California border, Zach Cannady owns and runs Prema Farm. He started this small-scale, sustainable farm seven years ago after returning from backpacking around the world. His worldly experiences greatly influenced him and encouraged him to cultivate produce for northern Nevadans; however, it’s been a challenge due to the effects of climate change.

Listen to Zach Cannady’s reflection at reno2022.nextgenradio.org .

Eejoon Choi / NPR’s Next Generation Radio

Reno pet shop manager fears the effect of wildfires and extreme weather patterns on birds

Reported by Colton Jimenez

Marcia Sherman is a lifelong animal lover and former bird breeder, and she’s worked at Pettin’ Place, a pet store in Reno, Nev., for nearly 50 years. Sherman is concerned about the threat to birds and other animals due to climate change, and she worries future generations won’t be able to enjoy the variety of species she’s come to know.

Listen to Marcia Sherman’s reflection at reno2022.nextgenradio.org .

Lauren Ibañez / NPR’s Next Generation Radio

Climate change affects skier and guide on a very personal level

Reported by Kingkini Sengupta

Skiing has evoked joy for Brennan Lagasse since childhood. On his skiing and guiding expeditions, Lagasse has seen not just decreasing amounts of snow on the mountain slopes but changing snow consistency, which requires a more cautious approach to ensure the safety of himself and his team.

Listen to Brennan Lagasse’s reflection at reno2022.nextgenradio.org .

Eejoon Choi / NPR’s Next Generation Radio

Rising heat in the dry desert: How a farmer and gardener makes the best of climate change

Reported by Nancy Vazquez

When Claire Holden arrived in Reno a few years ago, they were new to gardening and farming. Now, Holden is the assistant farming manager for the Desert Farming Initiative, and they are a proud owner of a personal garden at home. Despite having no formal gardening training, Holden uses methods learned from their jobs to make their garden sustainable in the face of rising temperatures.

Listen to Claire Holden’s reflection at reno2022.nextgenradio.org .