City of Reno crews continue efforts to remove debris and downed trees caused by storm

Hundreds of tree branches have fallen throughout Reno during the last few days, causing concern among residents.

Reno City Urban Forester, Matt Basile said that crews have been working up to 12 hours a day since New Year’s Eve.

“We currently have approximately 200 reports in. We’ve dealt with about 30 trees on houses or cars and situations like that,” Basile said. “But we will continue to focus on the most hazardous situations, and we’ll be removing the downed debris which we estimate [at] several hundred branches throughout town.”

Heavy, wet snow made tree limbs break.

But confusion remains about whose responsibility it is to remove downed trees. Basile said if you’re not sure, call Reno Direct to determine if a tree is on public or private property.

“A lot of the city trees are going to be in the parkway, which is between the sidewalk and the street,” he said. “If it’s a private property tree, located on the parcel of the house, it is the property owner’s responsibility to deal with the downed debris.”

Basile said that if it’s a large branch, residents should call a licensed and insured tree service company, or contact Reno Direct if unable to remove the branches themselves.

He advised residents to never touch tree limbs that are in contact with power lines. He said people should wear helmets, eye protection and gloves when cutting tree limbs.

“When you cut it, it can cause the tree to snap and kind of pop. If you're using a chainsaw, it can cause what’s called kickback which can cause the saw to cut you,” Basile said.

City of Reno crews are anticipating more fallen branches this weekend as another series of storms is expected to hit the area.

To report downed tree branches in the street or sidewalk, call Reno Direct at 775-334-4636. If a tree branch is on a power line, call 911.

