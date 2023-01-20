© 2023 KUNR
Local Stories

Contaminated cannabis found in more than 100 dispensaries across Nevada

KUNR Public Radio | By Maria Palma
Published January 20, 2023 at 11:58 AM PST
A microscopic close-up of a cannabis nugget resting on a circular surface. The nugget is forest green, with flecks of orange and purple.
Lucia Starbuck
/
KUNR Public Radio
Cannabis flower.

State regulators are advising consumers and patients to avoid certain cannabis products that had been treated with an unapproved pesticide.

According to a press release published Thursday by the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB), contaminated edibles, flower, pre-rolls and concentrates from numerous brands were sold by more than a hundred marijuana dispensaries between Aug. 31, 2021, and Jan. 9, 2023. This includes some dispensaries in Reno, Sparks and Las Vegas.

The products were harvested at Clark Natural Medicinal Solutions, LLC, and treated with ethephon, a plant growth regulator classified as moderately acutely toxic by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. CCB officials say ethephon is not on the list of pesticides testing facilities must look for.

“There is no reason to believe the cannabis sales facilities or cannabis testing facilities had any knowledge of the use of this unapproved pesticide,” they wrote.

Consumers can check to see if any cannabis products they purchased were affected by consulting the packaging. All goods sold by a licensed dispensary should be labeled with the name of the cultivation facility that grew the cannabis and the harvest date.

The CCB has compiled a spreadsheet of affected products and dispensaries. Download the full list here.

Local Stories cannabisNevada
Maria Palma
Maria joined KUNR Public Radio in December 2022 as a staff reporter. She is interested in stories about underserved communities, immigration, arts and culture, entertainment, education and health.
