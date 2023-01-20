Contaminated cannabis found in more than 100 dispensaries across Nevada

According to a press release published Thursday by the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB), contaminated edibles, flower, pre-rolls and concentrates from numerous brands were sold by more than a hundred marijuana dispensaries between Aug. 31, 2021, and Jan. 9, 2023. This includes some dispensaries in Reno, Sparks and Las Vegas.

The products were harvested at Clark Natural Medicinal Solutions, LLC, and treated with ethephon, a plant growth regulator classified as moderately acutely toxic by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. CCB officials say ethephon is not on the list of pesticides testing facilities must look for.

“There is no reason to believe the cannabis sales facilities or cannabis testing facilities had any knowledge of the use of this unapproved pesticide,” they wrote.

Consumers can check to see if any cannabis products they purchased were affected by consulting the packaging. All goods sold by a licensed dispensary should be labeled with the name of the cultivation facility that grew the cannabis and the harvest date.