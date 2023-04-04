One dead, two injured after being struck by a car near Nevada Cares Campus

Courtesy of Washoe County Sheriff's Office / Booking photo of David Turner, who police say intentionally struck three people with his car.

Reno Police have arrested a man accused of killing one person and injuring two others in the area of E. 4th Street and Line Drive, near the Nevada Cares Campus homeless shelter.

David Turner, 57, was booked into the Washoe County Detention Facility on one count of open murder and two charges of attempted murder.

According to a GoFundMe fundraiser posted by local grassroots organization Family Soup Mutual Aid , two of the people hit were members of Food Not Bombs Reno, and the third was an unsheltered woman.

“FNB Reno has been providing essential food resources and support to our local community for years, and it is devastating to see such a heinous act committed against them,” organizers wrote.

Police responded to the scene at around 6:45 p.m. Monday night, when they found Turner stopped in the parking lot of a nearby motel. When officers approached him, he allegedly told them he had intentionally struck the three pedestrians.

The two survivors were transported to a local hospital and are in critical but stable condition. Authorities won’t release the identity of the person who was killed until the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has been able to contact next of kin.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2121. They can also contact secret witness by calling or texting the tip to 775-322-4900 or secretwitness.com .