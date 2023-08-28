© 2023 KUNR
Local Stories

Sparks City Council voted against buying out city manager’s contract

KUNR Public Radio | By Maria Palma
Published August 28, 2023 at 11:42 AM PDT
Sparks City Council Special Meeting on Friday, August 25, 2023.
Screenshot
/
City of Sparks
Sparks City Council Special Meeting on Friday, August 25, 2023.

On August 25, council members voted unanimously to keep Neil Krutz in his position.

During a special Sparks City Council meeting on August 25, council members voted unanimously to keep Neil Krutz in his position after debating whether to buy out Krutz’s contract for $600,000

The request proposed terminating Krutz’s contract on September 23, 2023. His contract expires in June 2025.

This is the second time in four months that council members discussed terminating Krutz’s contract.

Krutz came under public scrutiny for how he handled the stepping down of the Sparks Fire Chief last year, which led to a wrongful termination and defamation lawsuit.

Krutz received a poor evaluation this year by the city council. Some of the lowest scores were in leadership, management, and relationships with the council and community.

But the issue is not over. Sparks Mayor Ed Lawson requested an item to discuss terminating the city's current contract with Krutz be added to a future city council meeting.

Local Stories
Maria Palma
Maria joined KUNR Public Radio in December 2022 as a staff reporter. She is interested in stories about underserved communities, immigration, arts and culture, entertainment, education and health.
