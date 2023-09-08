© 2023 KUNR
Local Stories

KUNR reporter takes flight over Reno on the Smokey Bear hot air balloon

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published September 8, 2023 at 5:00 PM PDT
A photo taken from a hot air balloon in the sky of another hot air balloon in the shape of a bear with a hat that reads, “Smokey.” There is a bright blue sky and other hot air balloons in the background. Grass, dirt, trees, and a long road covers the ground below.
Zoe Malen
/
The Nevada Sagebrush
KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck flew on the Smokey Bear hot air balloon with pilot Craig Kennedy in Reno, Nev., on Sept. 7, 2023.

If you were in North Reno on Thursday morning, you might’ve seen dozens of hot air balloons rise in the sky. It was a preview to The Great Reno Balloon Race that runs through Sept. 8-10 at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park. And if you spotted the wildfire prevention mascot Smokey Bear, KUNR's Lucia Starbuck was aboard.

When I arrived at 6 am, an orange glow from the sun still behind the mountains and a bright half moon directly above greeted me.

The iconic black bear with a khaki-colored hat lay on a tarp on the wet grassy field. The crew filled the balloon with cold, then hot air.

Kennedy faces an open hot air balloon lying on a tarp. The sun brightens the inside of the balloon while Kennedy sits behind a box facing the inside of the balloon.
Lucia Starbuck
/
KUNR Public Radio
Pilot Craig Kennedy fills the Smokey Bear hot air balloon with hot air before taking flight in Reno, Nev., on Sept. 7, 2023.

Smokey – the balloon – is privately owned. The U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, and the Nevada Division of Forestry help keep the balloon afloat, said Rich Martinez, Humboldt Toiyabe National Forest fire public information officer.

Minutes later, Smokey Bear towered over me and the crew. With a lack of grace, I swung my legs over the side of the wicker basket.

Starbuck and Kennedy are seated inside a wicker basket pointing at the person on the ground taking a photo and smiling. They are several feet off the ground.
Courtesy of Rich Martinez
/
Humboldt Toiyabe National Forest
KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck and pilot Craig Kennedy take off on Smokey Bear from Rancho San Rafael Regional Park in Reno, Nev., on Sept. 7, 2023.

Once inside, Albuquerque-based pilot Craig Kennedy told me where to stand and how to prepare for landing. Besides Kennedy and me, there was enough room for three barrels of propane.

It was Kennedy’s first time piloting Smokey and flying in Reno.

The balloon rose slowly and smoothly. I didn’t even notice that we rose several hundred feet above the ground. Throughout our flight, Kennedy filled the 600-plus-pound balloon with hot air.

“If we neglect to add heat, we will smite the ground,” Kennedy said.

We slowly ascended into the bright blue sky. It was hotter than I expected.

“A lot of times I will hear people say what I felt when I was 15 years old on dad’s balloon – I felt like the earth fell away from me,” Kennedy said.

We traveled about one mile per hour and navigated our way around other hot air balloons. Kennedy described the feeling of being in one.

“This is magic,” Kennedy said. “This is why I get up in the morning. Reminds me I’m alive.”

Kennedy laughs while the photo is taken. He’s inside a wicker basket. There’s a bright and cloudless sky, along with a mountain covered in trees, and other hot air balloons in flight in the background.
Lucia Starbuck
/
KUNR Public Radio
Craig Kennedy piloted the Smokey Bear hot air balloon for his first flight in Reno, Nev., on Sept. 7, 2023.

After an hour in the skies above Reno, we descended near where we launched in the park. I braced for us to hit the ground, but we slowly glided over the grass. Kennedy said a good landing is one you don’t really notice.

Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning journalist covering politics, focusing on democracy and solutions for KUNR Public Radio. Her goal is to provide helpful and informative coverage for everyday Nevadans.
See stories by Lucia Starbuck
