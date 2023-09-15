Man who ran over three people near Nevada Cares Campus pleads guilty

A man has pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon.

On April 3, 2023, 57-year-old David Turner drove his jeep into a group of people near the Nevada Cares Campus homeless shelter in Reno, killing 55-year-old Michelle Jardine.

Jardine was unsheltered and receiving assistance with meals and clothing at the time. Two other women, who were volunteers of Food Not Bombs Reno, were seriously injured.

During the incident, Turner told law enforcement that he intentionally hit the victims.

Turner will be sentenced on January 29. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder charge, and additional sentences of 40 years in prison for each count of attempted murder.