Political campaigns banned from Nevada Day parade in Carson City due to safety and trash

Sitting lawmakers and candidates may participate in the parade, but they cannot hold signs or pass out flyers that reference they are running for office during the four-hour parade.

Brooke Santina, the executive director of Nevada Day Inc the nonprofit that organizes the parade, said the board’s unanimous decision was due to the amount of trash left behind and safety in today’s political climate.

“It seems to trigger people when they see a float go by with somebody that’s running for office because it’s the opposing party. People think that they can be rude to them,” Santina said. “I have had a number of families complain that, you know, I’m not sure I’m going to bring my kids this year because we heard nothing but obscenities from the family next to us.”

Last year, then-Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak did not make an appearance at the parade, citing security concerns.

Political candidates can still have a booth during the celebrations after the parade, walk with their political party’s float, and hold signs talking about the issues that matter most to them.

The decision is not permanent and could be reversed for next year’s parade, which will be shortly before the 2024 election.

Another change includes a $150 fine for throwing candy in the parade due to the dangers of having kids run into the street. Candy may be handed out as long as it’s not thrown.

Nevada is celebrating its 159th birthday as a state and this year’s theme is “Home Means Nevada.”