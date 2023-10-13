Watch NPR’s Domenico Montanaro talk about Nevada politics at KUNR’s 60th Anniversary event

KUNR Public Radio celebrated 60 years of service on Oct. 7, 2023. In celebration of this milestone, the station hosted a community event with Domenico Montanaro, NPR’s senior politics editor and correspondent, on Oct. 10 at Reno Little Theater in Reno, Nev.

This event included a keynote speech, followed by a Q&A session about Nevada politics and the 2024 election moderated by Lucia Starbuck, KUNR’s democracy reporter and host of Purple Politics Nevada. Watch a recording of the event below:

This event was in partnership with the National Judicial College and the Reynolds School of Journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno. Event attendees included Brian Sandoval, president of the University of Nevada, Reno, and Alan Stavitsky, dean of the Reynolds School of Journalism, among other supporters of the station and community members.

“KUNR’s six decades in Northern Nevada was made possible by our listeners who value public radio in our community,” said Brian Duggan, KUNR general manager. “We deeply appreciate the support and look forward to the next 60 years of public media in our region.”

