© 2023 KUNR
Celebrating 60 years in Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Catholic Charities to host numerous food, gift events over holiday season

KUNR Public Radio | By Maria Palma,
Jose Davila IV
Published November 17, 2023 at 3:03 PM PST
People picking up food baskets
Maria Palma
/
KUNR Public Radio
Community members picking up Thanksgiving meal baskets provided by Catholic Charities at its Moana Lane Neighborhood Center on Nov. 16, 2023, in Reno, Nev.

As high childcare, grocery, and gas prices persist, Catholic Charities is making sure families in the Truckee Meadows get full holiday meals this year.

On November 16, pre registered families picked up Thanksgiving baskets with turkey, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and other food at the Moana Lane Neighborhood Center, one of several neighborhood pantries operated by Catholic Charities.

This will help many local families who cannot afford a Thanksgiving meal, said CEO Marie Baxter.

“Over the course of this week, we will have about 2,000 families that will come in and they get the full Thanksgiving meal, the turkey and all of the fixings as a way to really help them create a special time for their friends and family,” Baxter said.

This is the second year that Catholic Charities has offered Thanksgiving baskets, she said.

“The Row really stepped up and helped us with purchasing the turkeys, but most of this comes from individual donors that said, ‘look, I want to make sure my neighbors in need have a hot Thanksgiving meal,’” Baxter said.

Diana and her three children were one of several families picking up their Thanksgiving basket.

“It's going to help immensely. A full Thanksgiving dinner can be pretty expensive. So this takes a huge load off of our shoulders,” she said.

On November 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Nugget will provide a free Thanksgiving dinner to those in need at Saint Vincent’s Dining Room. No registration is required.

And for Christmas, the nonprofit will be creating stockings for families, passing out gifts through Toys for Tots, and hosting a similar Christmas meal basket program.

KUNR’s Jose Davila IV contributed to this report.
Tags
Local Stories Catholic Charities of Northern NevadaThanksgivingChristmas
Maria Palma
Maria joined KUNR Public Radio in December 2022 as a staff reporter. She is interested in stories about underserved communities, immigration, arts and culture, entertainment, education and health.
See stories by Maria Palma
Jose Davila IV
Jose Davila IV reports on K-12 education with a focus on Latino students and families in Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra. He is also a first-year Report for America corps member. Es bilingüe, su familia es de Puerto Rico, y ama los tostones de su padre más que nada.
See stories by Jose Davila IV