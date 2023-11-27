Downtown Reno Library to close for three weeks

The library is closing for renovations to the building’s finicky elevator. The elevator is as old as the 1966 building itself and has needed repairs frequently, said Jamie Hemingway, the Washoe County Library System’s public information and development officer.

“We’ve had to close the building quite a few times over the last few years because the elevator has broken down,” she said. “So, it’s a really big goal for us to get that fixed and not have that problem come up anymore.”

The system decided to close the branch to keep patrons safe from construction equipment like jackhammers. The library’s hold pickup window will also be closed. Patrons can still use the pickup lockers at the front of the library as well as its WiFi connection outside.

After the initial phase of renovation is complete, the branch will reopen as repairs continue through the end of January. Because the elevator will still not be available, library staff will relocate some books to the main level for easier browsing. The library also recently added two bathrooms to that level.

As for events, the City of Reno’s community court program will move to the Reno Municipal Court during the closure. Hemingway said the library aims to restart all other in-person events in February.

Jose Davila IV is a corps member for Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project.