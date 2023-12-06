UNLV shooting: Multiple victims, suspect dead, police say. Southern campuses closed

This is a breaking news story that incorporates wire and staff reports and is being updated. Last update as of 1:29 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police said a suspect was found dead Wednesday as officers responded to an active shooter and reports of multiple victims at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

The university said on X, formerly Twitter, the shooter was at the Beam Hall, Frank and Estella Building, home of UNLV’s Lee Business School, and that police were responding to an additional report of shots fired at the nearby student union.

Las Vegas police posted on X that a suspect “has been located and is deceased” about 40 minutes after the initial alert was posted.

“This is not a test,” the university wrote. “RUN-HIDE-FIGHT.”

An Associated Press reporter saw a team of SWAT officers with FBI insignia move as a group onto campus just before 1 p.m., soon after police reported the dead suspect.

University officials on social media urged anyone on campus to continue sheltering in place., saying: “This remains an active investigation.”

According to a post on X from UNLV that was retweeted by the official NSHE account, all NSHE institutions statewide are closed for the remainder of the day. The university also told the campus community to shelter-in-place as police respond and clear buildings systematically.

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, UNR President Brian Sandoval called the shooting an unimaginably sad and shocking day for the entire state.

“Although we do not know many of the details associated with this tragic news at the present time, our heart is broken for the students, faculty and staff of UNLV and the community of Las Vegas," Sandoval said. "UNLV is our proud partner in higher education in Nevada, and we stand with the people of UNLV on this terrible day.”

Sandoval also said there is no current threat to the University of Nevada, Reno campus.

The shooting occurred in a city still scarred by one of the worst mass killings in U.S. history, the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting at the Mandalay Bay casino in Las Vegas, in which 60 were killed and hundreds more wounded. The UNLV campus is just over three miles from that location.

KUNR Reporter Jose Davila IV contributed to this report.

The photo included in this story is licensed under Wikimedia Commons.