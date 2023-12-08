WCSD trustees to consider rehiring McNeill as interim superintendent

The trustees will discuss and vote on McNeill’s candidacy at their next board meeting at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12, according to meeting materials.

At-large District F trustee Adam Mayberry, who represents much of the eastern half of the county, said he’s in favor of bringing McNeill on.

“It just makes a lot of sense to me. For one, she has the board relationships that are already in place as well as staff relationships,” he said. “She’ll be able to quickly pick up where Dr. Enfield left off and help us move forward.”

Mayberry and the board materials both stressed that McNeill would bring stability to the role as the district searches for a new leader.

Mayberry would also like to see a national search for the new superintendent.

McNeill would make $285,000 annually until a permanent superintendent is hired. She served as interim superintendent from July 2019 until April 2020 and then as permanent superintendent until June 2022.

Jose Davila IV is a corps member for Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project.