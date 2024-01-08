Elko County Dems face lack of public interest in leadership due to political environment

Delynn Jones currently serves as the chairperson pro tempore. She’s hoping to fill the positions of chair and vice-chair at the committee’s election on January 16. She would also like someone to step up and serve as treasurer. Jones said that after 25 years as treasurer, she’s ready for a break.

It’s an uphill battle that she said is partially due to fewer people wanting to publicly declare themselves as Democrats in a red and rural community.

“My gut feeling is that the Democrats in Elko County kind of feel the turmoil that’s going on because we even have difficulty getting Democrats that would be in like the Fourth of July parade, that would be comfortable enough putting their face out there to be Democrats,” Jones said.

There have also been cases of Democratic signs being torn down rather quickly, Jones said.

In a written statement to KUNR, the Nevada State Democratic Party Executive Director Hilary Barrett said in part that the party is, “on the ground in every single one of our counties, both urban and rural, making sure that voters are educated and energized to participate in our brand-new presidential primary.”

Jones, who is retired, is ready to slow down and do some traveling with her husband. She said so far only one person has expressed interest in a vacant seat.