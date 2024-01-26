City of Reno launches a virtual map of areas where sidewalk vending is prohibited

Lea en Español

On Jan. 17, the city of Reno approved new regulations for sidewalk vendors.

The updated ordinance decriminalizes street vendors in residential areas.

However, it prohibits vendors from operating within 1,500 feet of resort hotels and convention facilities.

According to the map, sidewalk vendors won’t be able to operate near places like The Row, Grand Sierra Resort, the National Bowling Stadium and Livestock Events Center, said Lance Ferrato, director of business licensing.

“If you go way out, you can see down here we have Peppermill, red there, Atlantis, and then the convention center, down in Virginia Street. Those are all the areas that are regulated by this ordinance. We have five resort hotels in the city and we have four convention facilities,” Ferrato said.

The list also includes Boomtown Casino Hotel in Verdi.

Street vendors cannot operate within 100 feet of a business selling similar items, Ferrato said. For example, if a vendor is selling ice cream then they cannot be within 100 feet of a brick and mortar business selling ice cream; or within 300 feet of a permitted special event, unless the vendor has permission from the event promoter.

These restrictions were adopted to comply with Senate Bill 92, which was approved during the 2023 Nevada Legislative Session.

Councilmember Miguel Martinez said it’s not something that was under the council’s control.

“I understand that the city of Reno is taking the heat, because we're the ones who are putting it in our ordinance. But again, it's just based on what is allowed by the state legislators that got us to this point,” Martinez said.

But Martinez saidthe city is trying its best to lessen barriers to entry. The ordinance also reclassifies sidewalk vending as a standard license, and removes

assigned locations, background checks and fingerprints.

“Having the ability to get these licenses in a much quicker manner and a much less intrusive manner. And it does remove that background check. So it does allow individuals to go through the process a little bit faster,” Martinez said.

In the next few months, the city will host a community town hall along with Northern Nevada Public Health to answer questions about this new regulation.