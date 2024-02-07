Professor who alleged sexual abuse in a lawsuit no longer works at UNR

Mechanical engineering professor Feifei Fan is no longer employed by the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR), said Scott Walquist, UNR's director of communications.

Her final date of employment was Jan. 19, according to university records.

Walquist couldn't provide more details because it's confidential personnel information, he said.

In October, Fan set up a GoFundMe page to generate funds for her lawsuit against UNR filed in 2022.

In the lawsuit, Fan alleged that she was raped and abused by engineering professor Yanyao Jiang for over a decade. Jiang’s final date of employment was also Jan. 19.

Fan also alleged that the university allowed abuse and intimidation against foreign students.

In November, Fan filed a motion to dismiss her lawsuit against the university.

Fan's case has raised questions about how UNR manages Title IX investigations.

