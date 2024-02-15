Reno music therapy nonprofit launches free caregiver support program

Note-Able Music Therapy Services offers services and support to people of all abilities. One of these is the caregiver support program that began in February after a successful pilot program last fall.

“It was such a huge success, that we decided that we were going to restart it again this month and just continue it indefinitely, because there's a huge need in the community,” executive director Manal Toppozada said.

Providing support and resources for caregivers is just as important as helping those who are in need of direct care, she said.

“The caregiver support group fits in perfectly with our mission and our programs. Because we are addressing not just the needs of the clients, we directly serve people with disabilities, but we are addressing the needs of their caregivers, which in turn can improve everyone's lives,” Toppozada said.

During the sessions, the group talks about burnout, self-care, resources, but most importantly the opportunity to connect with others who can understand their situation, she said.

The program is made possible by the Washoe County Community Reinvestment Grant Program and will run until December 2024.

The support group meets on Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. and is offered at no cost to anyone who provides care to a loved one.

Those interested in joining the caregiver support group can learn more at www.nmtsreno.org/.