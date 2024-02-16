Cortez Masto discusses mental health resources at roundtable with local organizations and advocates

Mental health, telemedicine, transportation and crisis support services were some of the topics that Cortez Masto discussed with local advocates at a roundtable on Feb. 15.

The main challenge in Nevada when it comes to mental health issues is that there are not enough services or support, Cortez Masto said.

“I know in Nevada, so many of our families, whether it's our youth or seniors or families are dealing with behavioral health issues, mental health issues, and some of them substance abuse issues,” she said. “My role is to figure out what the federal response is and make sure those federal dollars are supporting Nevada's needs here.”

She was joined by representatives from Nevada Children’s Mobile Crisis Response Team (MCRT), Nevada Division of Child and Family Services, Nevada Medicaid, Wraparound in Nevada, Nevada Rural Hospital Partners, and National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Nevada.

Cortez Masto has helped pass legislation to fund mobile crisis response teams in Medicaid. She has also helped implement the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.