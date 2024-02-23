Rosen hosts discussion on efforts to lower housing costs, prevent corporate price gouging

Joined by the Reno Housing Au-thority, Nevada Housing Coalition and the Reno-Sparks Chamber of Commerce, Rosen discussed new legislation that will help lower housing costs for Nevadans by cracking down on corporate price gouging.

The HOME Act will direct the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

to investigate price manipulation by corporate investors, making it illegal for anyone to rent or sell a unit at an unreasonable price during an affordable housing crisis.

Every Nevadan should have access to affordable housing, Rosen said.

“What the Home Act does is allow us to go after these corporate investors, fining them and putting those fines back into funding for affordable housing in our communities,” she said.

This is a collaborative effort, said Hilary Lopez, executive director of Reno Housing Authority.

“We know that many families are struggling every day to make ends meet and we're working hard to explore additional ways that we could bring new housing to the community; that we could expand our programs and that we could assist as many residents as possible,” Lopez said.

Any fines collected from cracking down on corporate investors would be deposited

into the National Housing Trust Fund to be used for increasing affordable housing nationwide.

Rosen also helped pass legislation to provide nearly $165 million in funding to Nevada for emergency rental assistance, as well as funding for Nevada’s $500 million Home Means Nevada Initiative.