UNR students celebrate diversity in upcoming short film “People of the Pack”

The documentary “People of the Pack: A Conversation About Hidden Diversity of the Culturally In-Between” aims to show the cultural diversity that defines the Wolf Pack community.

The short film directed by journalism student Jace Ouchida is also part of Nevada’s Bateman competition team, POP CULTURS.

It captures the shared struggles, stories and narratives of multi-ethnic individuals in the community, Ouchida said.

“I just want to highlight the diversity of the pack. And if we could show just how much the university has grown, has become more diverse throughout recent years, and just the great cultural influences that that can create on campus,” Ouchida said.

Through intimate conversations, “People of the Pack” invites viewers to explore the intersections of culture, heritage, and humanity, he said.

“The documentary focuses more on the individuals than the university as a whole, really highlighting the people more than the pack, I suppose. And just having the people that we interviewed be able to tell their stories, and the difficulties that they may have faced; the misconceptions that they faced with their unique cultural backgrounds,” Ouchida said.

The film showcases three individuals, each with a unique background that reflects the complexities of identity.

Sophia Montgomery, a transracial Filipino immigrant adoptee, whose journey is one of resilience and self-discovery.

Barry Barnes, a military brat, who has lived in more than 60 locations and identifies as a “world citizen.” His nomadic upbringing has shaped his worldview.

And Talia Guzmán, a former president of the UNR Multicultural Greek Council.

Guzman embodies the concept of the "third culture kid." With Indigenous Latino, Spanish and ethnic Jewish heritage, she celebrates the beauty of hybrid identities.

Culture is what defines a person and shapes their actions, said Guzmán, whose father is Mexican and mother is Jewish.

“Culture is the set of norms that informs your lived experience. It's a blending of everything that has been taught to you, that was taught to your parents, that you're going to teach to those who come after you, tells you about what's right and wrong, how to behave, all of the norms that dictate your life,” Guzmán said.

Talia Guzmán (from left) and her father during a Rosh Hashanah (Jewish New Year) celebration at Lake Tahoe. He is holding a shofar, traditional Jewish musical instrument made from a ram's horn.

She finds it interesting how campus and community demographics have grown and diversified over the years, Guzmán said.

“I believe that this year was the first time that minority students were actually the majority of the freshman class, just walking through campus, you know, north to south, things look a little bit different than they did 20 years ago,” she said.

Eliana Gorov (from left), Jace Ouchida and Talia Guzmán.

The documentary is just one of several initiatives that the group is doing to promote and highlight diversity.

POP CULTURS has planned a variety of events across campus throughout February.

An interactive 6-by-12-foot mural at the Reynolds School of Journalism will be on display for students to share their stories and what diversity means to them.

In addition, a multicultural night will be held on March 1 at Mari Chuy's Mexican Kitchen.

POP CULTURS hopes these efforts can open the conversation about identity and culture across campus, said media relations manager Eliana Gorov.

“I hope that the university just continues to embrace the multiculturalism of all of their students. Everybody is multicultural in some way with their family heritage or the way that they think about things,” Gorov said.

The documentary premieres on Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the Reynolds School of Journalism, room 101 and is open to the public. Online registration is requested.

