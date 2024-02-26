ReStore Reno initiative awards matching grants for downtown properties

As part of the city of Reno’s ReStore Facade and Tenant Improvement Program, 29 businesses and properties were selected to receive funding in the second round. During the first round in December, other businesses including Junkee Reno and Blind Dog Tavern received funding.

For this initiative, the city of Reno reimbursed 50% of eligible costs, up to $50,000 for both exterior and interior improvements. For select properties, if an owner or tenant combines both facade and interior improvements into their plans, the city can reimburse up to $100,000.

The goal is restoring properties in mixed-use and commercial districts and neighborhoods.

Ferino Distillery received one of these grants for exterior improvements. The family-owned distillery is one of multiple properties on East Fourth Street, also known as the Brewery District, that received funding.

The grant is a boost of confidence for the downtown area, said Joe Cannella, the owner of Ferino Distillery.

“I really think that the Brewery District is one of Reno’s best shots at a real themed nightlife entertainment district. I think it’s going to be an incredible draw for locals and for tourism as well,” Cannella said.

Ferino Distillery plans on using the funding for visibility, including signage and entryways. The business started in February 2020, right before COVID. There was momentum in the Brewery District before the shutdown, Cannella said.

“So, from there, a lot of things kind of ground to a halt. A lot of that momentum got lost. And now, I’m hoping, is the time where we’re starting to pick that back up,” Cannella said.

Recipients of the grants have 90 days to submit their building permit applications, and once that is approved, 180 days to finish the planned work.

There are no current plans for another round of funding, according to the city.

KUNR’s Ember Braun is a student at the Reynolds School of Journalism.