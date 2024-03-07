First over-the-counter contraceptive pill to be available by the end of March

Opill, the first over-the counter birth control pill, will be available in stores and online in the coming weeks at a price of $19.99 for a one-month supply and $49.99 for a three-month supply, manufacturer Perrigo announced on March 4.

The progesterone-only daily oral contraceptive was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last summer.

In July 2023, three lawmakers, including Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, authored a letter to the manufacturing company to release an affordable pill and begin broad distribution of the product as soon as possible.

“Every woman should be able to access safe, affordable reproductive care and that includes contraception. After the FDA approved pill last year, I called on drug manufacturers to make the birth control pill available without a prescription for all Nevadans. So I'm glad to see this announcement,” Cortez Masto said.

The availability of Opill is a huge step forward that will make accessing birth control easier for many women—especially women who live in rural areas, lack reliable transportation, or are uninsured, the letter said.