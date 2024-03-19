The focus on National Safe Place Week with the Children’s Cabinet

If a business or an organization is a Safe Place, it means youth can go to the location if they are in a threatening or dangerous situation. Locally, these calls go to the Children’s Cabinet, which is licensed with the program.

Last year, the Children’s Cabinet received 87 Safe Place calls. Although the organization focuses on children aged 12-17, anyone can call the hotline, said Jeremy Stocking, the department director for family and youth intervention.

“We want to go where the youth are hanging out, and we want to get in front of as many friends and families as possible so they can help spread the word,” Stocking said.

The Children’s Cabinet in Reno has events scheduled throughout the week. The outreach goal is to make sure youth in the area know where they can go if they are in a threatening or dangerous situation.

The Eddy House is an intake and assessment facility for young adults aged 18-24. Out of 301 new youth that came to the facility last year, roughly 36% were homeless before they were 18 years old, said Trevor Macaluso, Eddy House CEO.

“So what we know is that there is definitely a need in the community,” Macaluso said.

Youth in crisis can call 1-800-536-4588 if they need assistance. Safe Place sites can also be found on the Children’s Cabinet website.

