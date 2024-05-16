© 2024 KUNR
Rural Nevada leaders invited to White House through USDA’s Rural Partners Network

KUNR Public Radio | By Maria Palma
Published May 16, 2024 at 8:48 PM PDT
Secretary of Agriculture Thomas Vilsack speaking at the Rural Communities in Action event.
USDA/Christophe Paul
Secretary of Agriculture Thomas Vilsack speaking at the Rural Communities in Action event.

Five rural Nevada leaders gathered at the White House Tuesday to discuss opportunities and challenges in their communities at the Rural Communities in Action event.

Leaders from Pershing, Mineral, Nye, Clark and Lyon counties had the chance to network with other leaders who are making a positive impact in their communities.

They are part of the Rural Partners Network (RPN), a new effort led by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to transform the way federal agencies work with rural communities to create economic opportunity.

Lucas Ingvoldstad, Nevada USDA rural development director, said they are proud to see Nevada leaders recognized for their strong commitment to the program.

“It was really an opportunity to also discuss with all of the other community networks what they're doing in other states that could be applicable in Nevada, learning what works and what doesn't,” said Ingvoldstad.

Since its launch in 2022, the RPN has provided approximately $2.6 billion to implement economic development projects in rural communities across 10 states.
Maria Palma
Maria joined KUNR Public Radio in December 2022 as a staff reporter. She is interested in stories about underserved communities, immigration, arts and culture, entertainment, education and health.
