Community voices concern over target shooting near local elementary school

Nick Poulakidas Elementary School in South Reno is located next to open space. Target shooting in the foothills near the school has been an issue since the school opened in 2019, said principal Chantal Lee.

“Our concern is stray bullets shooting in a congested area,” Lee said. “When that happens, we have to call a secured campus and what that means is everybody shelters in place. So we bring all students and staff from outside into a safe space in the building. Instruction continues, but it's still a distraction for our students and it prohibits movement within the building.”

This is unsafe for the school community and disrupts the school day for students and staff members, Lee said.

Shooting in congested areas, especially around schools is very dangerous, it puts schools on lockdown and it could injure students or property, Chris Johnson, public information officer for Reno police, said.

“Make sure that, when you are shooting, that you are outside of a congested area and if you're in a restricted area, you have to be outside or further away from any building or structure, more than 5000 feet,” Johnson said.

A congested and restricted area map is available on washoecounty.gov