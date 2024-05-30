Federal Judge Larry Hicks killed in downtown Reno crash

U.S. District Court Judge Larry Hicks was fatally hit by a car while walking outside the federal courthouse Wednesday afternoon, Reno police said.

The crash happened at the intersection of South Virginia Street at California Avenue. First responders arrived at 2:16 p.m.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Impairment does not appear to be a factor, police said.

Hicks, 80, was appointed to the federal bench in 2001 by former president George Bush.

He previously served as Washoe County District Attorney, a position currently held by his son, Chris Hicks.

“On behalf of the men and women of the Reno Police Department, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of Judge Hicks," RPD Chief Kathryn Nance said. "Tragedies like this leave a lasting impact on our lives, particularly when they involve cherished members of our community.”

Flags will be flown at half staff at federal court houses in Nevada on Thursday.